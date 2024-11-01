Inside The Wizards

Trade Rumors Remain Hot for Wizards Star

The Washington Wizards could look to move their biggest name.

Oct 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) looks to pass against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are gearing towards a rebuild, starting four players who can't even order a drink in a bar.

That means for the players who are of age, their time in Washington D.C. could soon be up.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes one of those players will be small forward Kyle Kuzma.

"Kuzma is a reliable 20-point scorer at a premium position who has demonstrated the ability to fill a smaller role in the past. His championship with the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers still counts, and it's reasonable to expect more efficient, balanced play from him if he finds himself on a team that doesn't need him to occupy a high-usage role," Hughes writes. "The Wizards are in the infancy of their rebuild and have every reason to turn Kuzma into as many picks and future assets as possible. If they can get a first-rounder and expiring salary from a contender, Kuzma will be packing his bags."

The Wizards will be on the lookout for trades towards the deadline, but they will want to feature Kuzma as much as possible before then in order to potentially get the best value out of him.

Even though it's important to get the most out of Kuzma, the primary goal for the Wizards should be to allow rookies Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George, along with second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly, to grow as much as possible. That should be the highest priority, even if it means Kuzma doesn't get as much of a look.

Once Kuzma heals from his strained groin, which will hold him out of the team's next game in Mexico City against the Miami Heat, he should be getting the ball more often in hopes of drumming up his price.

