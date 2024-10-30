Inside The Wizards

Hawks vs. Wizards Preview: Can Washington Win Again?

The Washington Wizards are set for a rematch against the Atlanta Hawks.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 28, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) and forward Corey Kispert (24) fight for a rebound with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) and forward Corey Kispert (24) fight for a rebound with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are back in action tonight against a familiar foe in the Atlanta Hawks.

Earlier this week, the Wizards beat the Hawks 121-119 at State Farm Arena. Now, the two teams will meet in D.C. at the Capital One Arena.

In the first meeting between the Southeast Division rivals, the Hawks raced out to a 13-2 lead at the beginning of the game. The Hawks led by as much as 13 points, but the Wizards were able to keep their cool. Even though they trailed by seven points at halftime, they came out in the second half to play their best basketball of the season to date.

The Wizards took a lead going into the fourth quarter on a Corey Kispert 3-pointer and they were able to fend off the Hawks' comeback attempts.

Jordan Poole led the way with 26 points while Kyle Kuzma added 25 and second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly showed some growth with 17 of his own.

If the Wizards can find their way past the Hawks again, they will have to do so without Kuzma, who is dealing with a groin injury.

Hawks vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Wednesday, October 30 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks

PG Vit Krecji (OUT - thigh)

SG Dyson Daniels (OUT - hip)

SF De'Andre Hunter (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

SG Bogdan Bogdanovic (OUT - hamstring)

C Cody Zeller (OUT - personal reasons)

SG Kobe Bufkin (OUT - shoulder)

SG Seth Lundy (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

SF Dom Barlow (QUESTIONABLE - back)

Washington Wizards

SF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - groin)

SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)

PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - thumb)

Hawks vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

  • PG Trae Young
  • SG Garrison Mathews
  • SF Zaccharie Risacher
  • PF Jalen Johnson
  • C Clint Capela

Washington Wizards

  • PG Jordan Poole
  • SG Bub Carrington
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Alex Sarr
  • C Jonas Valanciunas

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News