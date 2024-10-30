Hawks vs. Wizards Preview: Can Washington Win Again?
The Washington Wizards are back in action tonight against a familiar foe in the Atlanta Hawks.
Earlier this week, the Wizards beat the Hawks 121-119 at State Farm Arena. Now, the two teams will meet in D.C. at the Capital One Arena.
In the first meeting between the Southeast Division rivals, the Hawks raced out to a 13-2 lead at the beginning of the game. The Hawks led by as much as 13 points, but the Wizards were able to keep their cool. Even though they trailed by seven points at halftime, they came out in the second half to play their best basketball of the season to date.
The Wizards took a lead going into the fourth quarter on a Corey Kispert 3-pointer and they were able to fend off the Hawks' comeback attempts.
Jordan Poole led the way with 26 points while Kyle Kuzma added 25 and second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly showed some growth with 17 of his own.
If the Wizards can find their way past the Hawks again, they will have to do so without Kuzma, who is dealing with a groin injury.
Hawks vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Wednesday, October 30 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report
Atlanta Hawks
PG Vit Krecji (OUT - thigh)
SG Dyson Daniels (OUT - hip)
SF De'Andre Hunter (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
SG Bogdan Bogdanovic (OUT - hamstring)
C Cody Zeller (OUT - personal reasons)
SG Kobe Bufkin (OUT - shoulder)
SG Seth Lundy (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
SF Dom Barlow (QUESTIONABLE - back)
Washington Wizards
SF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - groin)
SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - thumb)
Hawks vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Atlanta Hawks
- PG Trae Young
- SG Garrison Mathews
- SF Zaccharie Risacher
- PF Jalen Johnson
- C Clint Capela
Washington Wizards
- PG Jordan Poole
- SG Bub Carrington
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Alex Sarr
- C Jonas Valanciunas
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!