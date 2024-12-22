Bucks Lose Two Stars Before Wizards Game

Inside The Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks will be shorthanded against the Washington Wizards.

Dec 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are playing the Milwaukee Bucks tonight on the road, but there will be a few key players missing from the action.

The Bucks announced that former Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was questionable with back spasms, but he will not be available for tonight's game against the Wizards.

Antetokounmpo joins star point guard Damian Lillard (right calf strain) on the injury report. Khris Middleton was questionable with an ankle injury, but he will be in action for the Bucks tonight.

With Antetokounmpo and Lillard both sitting for the Bucks, they will rely heavily on Middleton to get the offense into a rhythm. The Bucks could also give the likes of Bobby Portis and MarJon Beauchamp extended roles.

Knowing that both of their stars are out, the Wizards have to take advantage and put their foot on the gas. They also have an advantage in terms of rest as the Wizards last played on Thursday while the Bucks are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the league-best Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Tipoff between the Wizards and Bucks is set for 8 p.m. ET inside Fiserv Forum.

