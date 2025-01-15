Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Impressed By Wizards
The Washington Wizards are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and their record suggests that they are still trying to figure things out.
However, game recognizes game, and that's exactly what happened when Anthony Edwards was asked about the young Wizards after his Minnesota Timberwolves grabbed the win in the nation's capital on Monday night.
“They’re good man, they’re young. I didn’t know the Sarr kid is 19," Edwards said postgame via Monumental Sports Network reporter Bijan Todd. "They got a great young core.”
This isn't the first time the Wizards have been on the receiving end of a compliment from one of the most respected players in the NBA. Back in the early part of the season, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had encouraging things to say about the Wizards youth as well.
"I'm a big fan of (Kyshawn George) and Bub (Carrington). The energy that they bring and the demeanor that they bring, that is the first time we've seen a Washington Wizards team play that hard in years, and it is because of them two guys' energy. I had to ask Kyshawn, 'You talk?!' He was like, 'Yeah!' I said, 'All right, that's what we're doing. I like that.' Then, Bub was talking from the gate,"Green said h/t Rookie Wire's Cody Taylor.
So even with a rough record, the Wizards are still earning the respect from their peers. It may take a few years for the Wizards to get on their level in terms of the standings, but things are slowly moving in the right direction.
The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night when they take on the Phoenix Suns at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network locally or stream on NBA League Pass.
