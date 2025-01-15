Inside The Wizards

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Impressed By Wizards

The Washington Wizards youth is impressing one of the best players in the NBA.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 13, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) and Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defend in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) and Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defend in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and their record suggests that they are still trying to figure things out.

However, game recognizes game, and that's exactly what happened when Anthony Edwards was asked about the young Wizards after his Minnesota Timberwolves grabbed the win in the nation's capital on Monday night.

“They’re good man, they’re young. I didn’t know the Sarr kid is 19," Edwards said postgame via Monumental Sports Network reporter Bijan Todd. "They got a great young core.”

This isn't the first time the Wizards have been on the receiving end of a compliment from one of the most respected players in the NBA. Back in the early part of the season, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had encouraging things to say about the Wizards youth as well.

"I'm a big fan of (Kyshawn George) and Bub (Carrington). The energy that they bring and the demeanor that they bring, that is the first time we've seen a Washington Wizards team play that hard in years, and it is because of them two guys' energy. I had to ask Kyshawn, 'You talk?!' He was like, 'Yeah!' I said, 'All right, that's what we're doing. I like that.' Then, Bub was talking from the gate,"Green said h/t Rookie Wire's Cody Taylor.

So even with a rough record, the Wizards are still earning the respect from their peers. It may take a few years for the Wizards to get on their level in terms of the standings, but things are slowly moving in the right direction.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night when they take on the Phoenix Suns at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network locally or stream on NBA League Pass.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News