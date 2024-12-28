Knicks Pose Major Test for Wizards

Inside The Wizards

The Washington Wizards will host a red-hot New York Knicks team that offers a significant challenge.

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point shot against Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have a tough task on hand as they host the New York Knicks for a two-game series lasting until Monday.

The Wizards are dead last in the Eastern Conference while the Knicks are sitting in the No. 3 seed with their sights set on the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks have won 16 of their last 20 and are currently on a six-game win streak as they roll into the nation's capital, while the Wizards have only won five games all season long.

The Knicks started the season a little slow as they had to adjust with new acquisitions Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. However, with both of them well-insulated into the team and Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart also playing very well, the Knicks are now a well-oiled machine.

The Wizards are still in the testing phase of their machine and games like this against contenders could be very valuable towards sharpening the tools for the overall product.

Washington's goal isn't to win at all costs, but it is to fight every single night, even in tough circumstances like these two games against New York will be.

The two teams are on the opposite ends of the spectrum and nobody is expecting or even asking the Wizards to win. Simply put, the Wizards are asking their young players to give it their best effort and to learn from whatever mistakes may pop up.

If they can do that, they will at least find a way to make things competitive with the Knicks, and that will warrant a passing grade for this small series before the end of the calendar year. A win would be considered extra credit on the report card going home in their backpack.

Tipoff for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m. ET.

