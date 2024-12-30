Inside The Wizards

Knicks vs. Wizards Preview: Opportunity For Revenge

The New York Knicks complete their visit to the nation's capital with another game against the Washington Wizards.

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) drives to the basket as New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are returning to the court against the New York Knicks tonight for a rematch from Saturday's overtime affair.

While the Wizards had one of their better performances of the season, they couldn't contain Jalen Brunson and his 55 points as the Knicks rallied late to beat Washington in the nation's capital.

The Wizards got a strong showing against the Knicks on Saturday from their young core, led by two-way forward Justin Champagnie, who scored a career-high 31 points in the losing effort.

The Wizards had seven players score in double figures and everyone who saw the floor for Washington had at least eight points.

In order to get back at the Knicks tonight, the Wizards will need to be better on the defensive end. It won't be easy considering New York has one of the best offenses in the NBA, but Washington has to be able to not give up as many points as it did on Saturday to come out on top.

In good news, the Wizards could be seeing the return of Kyle Kuzma tonight. He is questionable for the game after being out since Nov. 27 with a rib injury.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Knicks vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Monday, December 30 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Knicks vs. Wizards Injury Report

New York Knicks

  • C Mitchell Robinson (OUT - foot)

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
  • SG Jordan Poole (QUESTIONABLE - hip)

Knicks vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

New York Knicks

  • PG Jalen Brunson
  • SG Josh Hart
  • SF Mikal Bridges
  • PF OG Anunoby
  • C Karl-Anthony Towns

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Alex Sarr
  • C Jonas Valanciunas

Jeremy Brener
