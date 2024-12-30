Knicks vs. Wizards Preview: Opportunity For Revenge
The Washington Wizards are returning to the court against the New York Knicks tonight for a rematch from Saturday's overtime affair.
While the Wizards had one of their better performances of the season, they couldn't contain Jalen Brunson and his 55 points as the Knicks rallied late to beat Washington in the nation's capital.
The Wizards got a strong showing against the Knicks on Saturday from their young core, led by two-way forward Justin Champagnie, who scored a career-high 31 points in the losing effort.
The Wizards had seven players score in double figures and everyone who saw the floor for Washington had at least eight points.
In order to get back at the Knicks tonight, the Wizards will need to be better on the defensive end. It won't be easy considering New York has one of the best offenses in the NBA, but Washington has to be able to not give up as many points as it did on Saturday to come out on top.
In good news, the Wizards could be seeing the return of Kyle Kuzma tonight. He is questionable for the game after being out since Nov. 27 with a rib injury.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Knicks vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Monday, December 30 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Knicks vs. Wizards Injury Report
New York Knicks
- C Mitchell Robinson (OUT - foot)
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
- SG Jordan Poole (QUESTIONABLE - hip)
Knicks vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
New York Knicks
- PG Jalen Brunson
- SG Josh Hart
- SF Mikal Bridges
- PF OG Anunoby
- C Karl-Anthony Towns
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Alex Sarr
- C Jonas Valanciunas
