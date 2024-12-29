Wizards Hopeful For Kyle Kuzma Return vs. Knicks
The Washington Wizards have had Kyle Kuzma on the bench for a month after suffering a rib injury, but his return to the court could come as soon as tomorrow against the New York Knicks.
According to The Athletic insider Josh Robbins, the Wizards are not ruling Kuzma out for tomorrow's contest against the Knicks.
"The Wizards and Kyle Kuzma have identified Monday’s game as Kuzma’s potential return to action, team sources told The Athletic," Robbins tweeted. "Kuzma suffered his injury on Nov. 27. A determination on Kuzma’s playing status is expected in the hours leading up to Monday night’s game against the Knicks at Capital One Arena."
Kuzma, 29, is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game so far this season for the Wizards. As the team's leading scorer last year, his absence this season is part of the reason behind the team's struggles in the first 30 or so games of the season.
The Wizards are also identifying Kuzma as a potential trade chip for the Feb. 6 deadline, so having him on the floor for the next few weeks to showcase him is a positive for Washington.
Tipoff for tomorrow's game is set for 7 p.m. ET.
