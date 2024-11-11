Wizards Rookies Impress Against Magic
ORLANDO — While the Washington Wizards fell to the Orlando Magic in Sunday night's loss at the Kia Center, the team's rookie class continued to take a step forward in their development.
While No. 14 overall pick Bub Carrington had just four points for the night, No. 24 overall selection Kyshawn George made four 3-pointers in the second quarter en route to a 15-point performance on an efficient 5 of 9 from the field.
“[He] Plays within himself, reads the game ... I thought we found him in the first half," Wizards coach Brian Keefe said postgame. "Got some easy threes for him. But that’s what he’s here for. Make shots.”
No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr may not have had a good shooting night, but he continued to be a menace on the defensive end recording two blocks and a steal.
“I think Alex is growing and learning every game or seeing things that he’s never seen before," Keefe said. "Thought he did a pretty good job early protecting the rim. Some pick and roll stuff that our team didn’t do a great job of. But I thought Alex came out and established a good presence at the rim early. We’ve got to keep helping him when he goes to shot block and help him on the boards.”
With Sarr's two blocks, he has 20 on the season. Per Extra Muse on X, Sarr has the second-most blocks of any teenager for the first eight games to start his career. Only Karl-Anthony Towns, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, has more.
The losses could begin to pile up for the Wizards, but as long as the young players continue to show growth, there will be some wins to be had in Washington.
