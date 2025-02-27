Should Wizards Bring Back Former Lottery Pick?
Every team in the NBA constantly searches for ways to improve their roster. They may look into free agency to do so. They also may look into the trade market. Nowadays, teams are looking for draft capital to help their team through the draft. The Washington Wizards have done all three, but now have the opportunity to sign a former lottery pick now that he's a free agent.
That player is a player many had high hopes for: Johnny Davis.
During the trade deadline this season, the Washington Wizards made a move that surprised many as they have the aim of building a young team through the draft. The Wizards decided to move on from Johnny Davis as they traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies. He was involved in a three-team deal that also involved the Sacramento Kings.
As the trade was finalized, the Memphis Grizzlies ultimately decided to waive Johnny Davis. That too was a surprising move. When you think of Johnny Davis, you may have an optimistic mindset regarding him. He was a lottery pick drafted in the top 10 of the 2022 NBA Draft.
Davis was a star at Wisconsin where he played college ball at. He also is a 6'4 combo guard who can defend multiple positions. Johnny Davis is only 23 years old. He is still extremely young as a player in the NBA. That age has been seen however as his game translates to be raw and unpolished.
Johnny Davis spent a lot of time in the G-League. The Wizards could not find any playing time on their active roster for him. That speaks volumes as he has a career average of just three points per game in three seasons in the league. It's time to consider Johnny Davis a bust.
At this point, the G-League may not even be an option for him. As he is a free agent now, the Washington Wizards should stay away from the idea of bringing back Johnny Davis to their active roster. He is a project player who needs a lot of development in many facets of his game. The roster and direction of the Wizards at this time are moving forward. Acquiring Johnny Davis feels like a step in the wrong direction for this team.
