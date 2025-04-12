Should Wizards Sign Tristan Vukcevic to Long-Term Deal?
Most jobs in America typically perform a performance review on all of their employees at the end of the year. These are done to evaluate the success or lack of success they may have had. At times, part-time employees are offered a full-time offer of position. The Washington Wizards may have an offer of their own as they prepare for their performance reviews.
The season is about to end for the Wizards. Indeed, there have been many challenges for the team overall this year. They have had a lot of bright spots for many different players throughout the season. Alex Sarr looks like he may win the Rookie of the Year Award this season. Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George appear to be key pieces to the future of the Wizards.
Jordan Poole should have been an NBA All-Star this season as he has played at a high level every game for the team, and Bilal Coulibaly has special written all over him. However, the success doesn't end there for them. Another bright spot for the Wizards is big man Tristan Vukcevic.
Vukcevic has been on a two-way deal this season as he has spent some time with both the Wizards and the Capital City Go-Go. While he isn't considered a full time player for the Wizards, the Wizards may want to consider changing that.
Vukcevic is a very tall yet talented player as he stands at seven feet tall. He provides great size yet has the ability to stretch the floor as well. He has a pretty shot that can torch defenses of the NBA. With that size gives him the ability to abuse defenses in the post as well. His skillset has earned him a career-high 24 points against the Philadelphia 76ers.
He is on a similar path that Justin Champagnie. He too, was on a two-way deal until the Wizards rewarded him with a multi-year deal. Could Vukcevic be the next player to get a promotion for the Wizards? His play has certainly warranted it for him.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!