Wizards Add Two Games to Schedule

The Washington Wizards now have two more games on the schedule.

Dec 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards wrapped up a winless Emirates NBA Cup slate after losing all four games in East Group C.

With the Atlanta Hawks advancing out of the group for the knockout round, the league announced the schedule for the 22 teams that did not make it to the quarterfinals.

According to The Athletic insider Josh Robbins, the Wizards now have two games tacked on to the schedule.

The Wizards, who have lost 15 consecutive games, will now have to face the two top teams in the Eastern Conference once again.

Washington will once again head to Cleveland on Dec. 13 before heading back home to play the Boston Celtics on Dec. 15.

This could help extend Washington's losing streak. The team has a three-game home stand starting tomorrow against the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies, all of whom are better than .500. If the Wizards lose all three of those games, they will head into this stretch against Cleveland and Boston with an 18-game losing streak.

Assuming they lose to both of the best teams in the East, it would extend the skid to 20.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night against the Mavericks.

