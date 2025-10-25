Studs and Duds From Wizards' First Win of Season
The Washington Wizards were able to pick up their first win of the season against the 2024 Western Conference Champions, the Dallas Mavericks. As was the case in the opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Wizards started slow against the Mavericks, trailing in the first quarter. Then, the young Wiz Kids secured a 117-107 victory.
Although the Mavericks are "Lottery Luck Demons", Cooper Flagg and company could not save them from Washington. For most of the night, this Wizards' defense was swarming Flagg at the point, forcing him to switch positions or sit on the bench for extended periods. This was a team effort, but some players stood out more than others.
Here are studs and duds from the Wizards' first win of the season.
Stud: Kyshawn George
Kyshawn George has unlimited potential, and we saw that against the Mavericks. The new star of the team had a career-high 34 points on 7 of 9 from distance. George also grabbed a double-double, recording 11 rebounds. He was simply all over the floor.
His defense, though, was something that went under the radar. He was assigned the task of guarding Flagg at the start of the game and putting him in a straitjacket. George was forcing the Mavericks to make so many mistakes that led to points on the other end. Will Dawkins drafted someone special in Kyshawn George.
Dud: Bub Carrington
It is getting harder and harder to defend Bub Carrington starting. Offensively, he is struggling, as he has rarely found the bottom of the net this season. Only making one shot against the Mavericks, Carrington finished his night with seven points and two turnovers.
Defensively, he looks much better. If he cannot play offense, though, it limits what he can do to help this team win. Defense is great and all, but it means nothing if you cannot turn defense into offense. If this continues, a rookie could take his starting spot.
Stud: Tre Johnson
Tre Johnson continues to make Wizards history every game he plays, from tying a franchise record for threes made in a debut, to now setting another career high in points against the Mavericks. Johnson had 17 points in his homecoming to the Lone Star State.
At this rate, Johnson is going to start over Carrington. He looks much better than him and appears to be the second-best player on this squad. He, George, and Sarr are building a lovely trio in Washington, and the future looks incredibly bright.
