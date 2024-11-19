Wizards Hit Rock Bottom in Power Rankings

Inside The Wizards

The Washington Wizards have lost nine straight games.

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) looks to pass the ball against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards remain winless in the month of November after dropping nine consecutive games, the most recent coming against the New York Knicks on Monday night inside Madison Square Garden.

The loss has the Wizards at 2-11, tied for the worst record in the league with the Philadelphia 76ers, who have been struggling with injuries to All-Stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.

However, in the most recent power rankings from The Athletic contributor Law Murray, the Wizards are dead last, one spot lower than the previous edition.

"Malcolm Brogdon got back from his delayed start to his Washington tenure after thumb surgery, so now the only Wizard who is on the standard contract roster and has yet to play is fellow offseason acquisition Bey. Washington’s priority this season is to give 2023 lottery pick Bilal Coulibaly as much run as he can handle, while getting Kyshawn George opportunities as well. Coulibaly has been great, while George (34.8 percent field goals) will help Washington draft more help," Murray writes.

The other teams in the bottom five with the Wizards are the Sixers, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans, who all occupy the "basement floor" tier.

The Wizards' losing streak is beginning to match the expectations placed upon the team before the season. There will be a lot of losing over the next few months as the team ingratiates its young core into the NBA, but the fact that the Wizards are losing all of these games by double digits is something that needs to change.

There's losing consistently and getting blown out every night, and the Wizards are doing the latter. While losing is the objective, they should at least be doing so in a way that fosters some kind of growth, and that isn't happening at the moment.

