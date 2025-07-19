Trade Idea Sends Wizards Shooter to Spurs
The Washington Wizards have emerged into one of the busier teams of the summer, bloating one of the rosters least likely to win games in 2025-26 with multiple moves to net undervalued prospects. They're targeting pieces who may just need a change of scenery to develop into the players they were once favored to become, potential depth on a developing squad that fits their timeline.
Their most recent acquisition has put them in a tough spot, with the second Kelly Olynyk trade setting the active roster at several players over the maximum amount allowed. Mere weeks after the Wizards brought their former thorn aboard, out he went for several young guys who'd fallen out of the San Antonio Spurs' rotation.
With Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley only contributing to the Wizards' struggles in trimming down to the allowed amount of fully-signed NBA players, Hoops Habit has an idea that would shake things up while not necessarily addressing that pivotal problem.
The team already got started with that endeavor in letting Richaun Holmes go last week, and the publication pitches a move that sees another veteran, Corey Kispert, depart Washington in another Spurs swap. The hypothetical trade is a one-for-one, with the Wizards getting another young wing back in Keldon Johnson.
Johnson, like former-turned-reunited teammates Branham and Wesley, were clear odd-men-out in San Antonio's long term rotation, with the team going all-in on high-level guard help in the last calendar year by bringing in Rookie of the Year winner Stephon Castle, a former All-Star in De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper with the second pick in the most recent draft as Victor Wembanyama's new sidekicks.
Kispert would suit their current needs as a high-level shooter and cutter who'd feast on the attention soaked up by the star Spurs, filling in as the sort of off-ball weapon that Johnson couldn't make it as.
While Johnson is worth a flier in a vacuum, he'd be a flat-out odd fit in Washington. The team already has no shortage of guards, and is already low on players who can capably space the floor in an NBA setting. They've already expressed confidence in their shooter, with this front office being the ones to sign him to a long-term contract before publicly stating how they value his presence.
Washington's front office should be solely focused on managing the number of players they've rostered, not bringing in more question marks. This trade idea certanly benefits the Spurs, bringing them a ready-made role player who can fill very specific needs, but seems to get away from the Wizards' main objectives.
