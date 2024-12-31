Jonas Valanciunas Reveals Wizards Mindset
Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas is in a position he hasn't found himself in during his 13 years in the NBA.
Valanciunas, 32, signed a three-year, $30.3 million deal with the Wizards back in the summer, and he knew coming to the nation's capital would mean being a mentor for a young team going through a rebuild.
With the trade deadline coming in a little more than five weeks, Valanciunas is a hot name on the market, but he is unsure of what the future brings, so he is putting all of his focus into the Wizards.
“What can happen in the future, maybe tomorrow, maybe even today, I don’t know. If it happens, it happens," Valanciunas said h/t Posting and Toasting.
“It’s a young team still putting the pieces together. Everything can happen.”
Given the fact that he's on a three-year contract, Valanciunas knows there is a good chance he may not be traded before Feb. 6, so he's prepared to stay in D.C. to see the team's rebuild play out a little while longer.
“You’ve got to stay patient. But we get better, we practice and the young guys drive me to get better, too," Valanciunas said.
The Wizards have appreciated Valanciunas and his veteran leadership all season long. Having him on the team and playing on the court brings value to everyone, especially No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr.
The Wizards will receive plenty of calls regarding Valanciunas' availability over the next few weeks, but they have the leverage given the contract. Washington should only trade Valanciunas if there is an offer that blows them away, and there's no guarantee that phone call is coming from any team in the league.
Valanciunas and the Wizards play their first game in the new year tomorrow against the Chicago Bulls.
