Insider: Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Eyes West Contender For Trade
The Washington Wizards have a decision to make soon in regards to Kyle Kuzma's future in the nation's capital.
With the trade deadline fast approaching, Kuzma is someone the Wizards could trade. If it happens, Kuzma has a destination in mind.
“By all indications, he has a lot of interest in going to Dallas,” NBA insider Jake Fischer said of Kuzma. “which is interesting to me because that was a situation he could have gone to last year. But the Wizards interestingly went to Kyle Kuzma and gave him the opportunity to accept that trade or decline it. He chose to stay.”
The Wizards and Dallas Mavericks were in long conversations before the trade deadline last year, and while Kuzma was discussed and a deal was agreed upon between the two sides, the 29-year-old forward's lack of desire to be dealt led to a different move taking place.
Instead, the Wizards traded center Daniel Gafford to the Mavericks for Richaun Holmes. Gafford helped the Mavericks reach their first NBA Finals since 2011, and he has become a big part of their rotation moving forward.
With Kuzma's salary for this season hovering around $23.5 million, the Mavs will have to pay up if they want to bring him in this year. Ironically enough, Gafford's $13.3 million contract would fit well in a Kuzma deal, but the Mavericks are unlikely to trade him given the amount of success the team has had with him in the lineup.
Kuzma should have interest from several suitors across the league, specifically in the Western Conference where there are more buyers. However, chances are that Dallas is not the team that ultimately trades for Kuzma.
Kuzma and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow night at home against the Chicago Bulls.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!