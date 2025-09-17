Two Players Wizards Should Call Knicks About
The Washington Wizards are in desperate need of size and rebounding help, and a trade with the New York Knicks for Mitchell Robinson and Guerschon Yabusele could be the exact solution. With glaring holes in their frontcourt, Washington cannot afford to enter the season relying solely on unproven youth and inconsistent depth.
Alex Sarr has a lot of potential, but expecting him to shoulder the full responsibility of rim protection and rebounding in his second year is unrealistic. The Wizards reacquired Marvin Bagley III, who has shown flashes of offensive prowess, but his inconsistent play and injury history raise concerns about his ability to contribute consistently. Meanwhile, the return of Tristan Vukčević adds size, but his two-way contract limits his availability throughout the season. That leaves Washington dangerously thin in the paint, especially when it comes to reliable rim protection and interior toughness.
Mitchell Robinson offers an immediate fix. At seven feet tall, Robinson is one of the premier shot blockers in the NBA and has consistently been among the league’s top rebounders. His defensive instincts, verticality, and ability to alter shots at the rim would instantly upgrade the Wizards’ defense. He’s also a strong offensive rebounder, creating second-chance opportunities for a team that needs every edge it can get. His presence alone would significantly alleviate pressure on Sarr, allowing the rookie to develop more gradually. He was rumored to be on the trading block last season. However, as a trade never came into fruition, Robinson proved to be a key player in the playoffs for the Knicks.
Guerschon Yabusele is another underrated option. The French forward brings physicality, toughness, and rebounding grit, qualities that this Wizards roster sorely lacks. More importantly, Yabusele has played alongside both Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly on the French national team. That familiarity and chemistry would help solidify locker room cohesion and create a seamless transition on and off the court. While not a traditional center, Yabusele’s strength and hustle on the boards make him a valuable rotational big.
Adding Robinson and Yabusele would not only provide the size and rebounding Washington desperately needs but also help balance the roster both physically and culturally. For a rebuilding franchise trying to take the next step, this move could serve as a pivotal turning point. The Wizards should act quickly because this is a trade that makes basketball sense on every level.
