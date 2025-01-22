Inside The Wizards

Wizards Barely Pass Midseason Report Card

The Washington Wizards haven't been great during the first half of the season, but things could be worse.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) defends Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) defends Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards have just moved into the second half of their season, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers 111-88 on Tuesday night in Tinseltown.

The loss brought the Wizards to 6-36 on the season, which is easily the worst record in the NBA.

However, the first half of the season hasn't been a complete failure. According to CBS Sports writer James Herbert, the Wizards should get a "D" on their midseason report card.

"I can't completely crush the Washington Wizards for being this bad," Herbert writes.

"They were built to be bad, and, given the era that preceded this one, that was the right call. I totally get why they drafted Sarr No. 2 overall -- his playmaking is kind of crazy for a 7-footer, and I have to assume that his poor finishing will improve when he gets physically stronger. Imagine the defensive upside of a Sarr-Coulibaly-Flagg frontcourt!"

The Wizards were meant to be bad, so they might as well bottom out for the chance at getting Cooper Flagg, the consensus No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The Wizards also have a chance to transform their team and get better ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

"With the trade deadline coming up, though, Washington has to deal with one of the nasty short-term effects of chasing lottery balls: Losing all the time is bad for trade value," Herbert writes.

"Sure, Jordan Poole has been more efficient than last season, but who's trying to trade for the guy who gets the most touches on the team that has the league's worst offense? Kyle Kuzma has taken some heat for turning down a chance to be traded to Dallas last February, but that non-trade doesn't reflect any better on the Wizards' front office, who will likely find a much worse market for Kuzma now that he has .425/.257/.606 shooting splits. Let's see what they can get for Jonas Valanciunas, I guess," he continued.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News