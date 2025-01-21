Inside The Wizards

Analyst: Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Needs Trade

Kyle Kuzma could be traded by the Washington Wizards before the league deadline.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 19, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) controls the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are just over two weeks away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and they will be looking for a new home for veteran forward Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma, 29, has been in trade rumors for a while, and interest could ramp up in the days leading up to Feb. 6.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes that the Sacramento Kings could be a landing spot for Kuzma.

"Kuzma hasn't been great this season (and that's putting it lightly), but trade partners might be willing to write off at least some of these struggles as the reflection of his tough situation. The Wizards are willingly wallowing in the bottom of the standings—as they should—and have rightfully emphasized the development of their young core, a group that obviously doesn't include the 29-year-old Kuzma," Buckley writes.

"He might be basketball's biggest change-of-scenery candidate, though, as he entered this campaign fresh off a two-year run in which he averaged 21.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Those numbers have to pique the interest of the Kings, who were once again linked to Kuzma recently, particularly with Keegan Murray regressing in what many hoped would be a leap year for the No. 4 pick of the 2022 draft," he continued.

The Kings would likely trade second-round picks and some salary filler, perhaps Trey Lyles or Kevin Huerter, would likely get the job done for the Wizards, who are simply looking for ways to be able to clear out some playing time for the younger players on the roster.

In the meantime, the Wizards are continuing their west coast road trip tonight as they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

