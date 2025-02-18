Wizards Rookie Named NBA's Best Teenager
The Washington Wizards drafted some of the league's youngest players over the past year, including two teenagers in Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington.
Bleacher Report listed the best player at every age in the NBA, and Dan Favale declared Alex Sarr as the league's best 19-year-old.
"A field of fewer than 10 players helps Alex Sarr here. Granted, you can make a case for Zaccharie Risacher or Bub Carrington. But Sarr continues to show extended flashes that prove he has the highest ceiling of the three," Favale writes.
"Shooting splits aren’t doing the Washington Wizards rookie any favor. His touch around the basket has improved but isn’t elite. Ditto for his long-range accuracy. And his hands as well as his overall floor game are works in progress.
"Still, Sarr has moments in which he shines as a spacer and passer and even a defensive anchor. Clearing three assists, two blocks and one made three per 36 minutes may not seem like much, but it’s a single-season feat only ever accomplished by Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol."
Part of Sarr's appeal as a prospect is his age and the fact that he still has so much room to grow. He has already flashed a lot of potential with the Wizards in his rookie season, but Washington hopes it is just the tip of the iceberg.
While he doesn't have a ceiling as high as his French friend Wembanyama, the sky is truly the limit for what Sarr can do for the Wizards as he grows with the rest of the franchise's foundation.
If his rookie year was any indication for what is to come, the Wizards should be in a good place with Sarr moving forward as the team's center of the future.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!