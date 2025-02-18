Kevin Durant Makes Surprising Comparison for Wizards
There are times in life for everyone that are difficult to get through. When that happens, you have to take a deep breath, believe in yourself, and trust that you are making good sound decisions. It is good to have some commendation in life during these times so you can have reassurance that you are making good progress. NBA superstar Kevin Durant had high praise for the Washington Wizards in their efforts to reach success in the league.
Durant is a player who has been linked to the Wizards for a variety of different reasons. He is from the DMV area, so he has been a highly coveted player for them. The Wizards have had some dealings with his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they got their former Vice President of Basketball Operations Will Dawkins from them, who now serves as the general manager for Washington.
In an interview Durant had, he had some high praise for the Wizards. We know the Thunder are one of the best teams in the league now. He refers to Washington as the OKC Wizards in a joking manner.
As the Wizards continue to improve, Durant admits he is following this team closely.
Durant even went on to say that he is looking forward to seeing how the guys on the Wizards progress. We know they have one of the youngest teams in the NBA. Their progressions have certainly been evident, especially after having multiple guys participate in All-Star weekend events.
Durant feels that the Wizards are in good hands as they continue to grow as a team. He closed the interview stating that he feels like he sees a bright future for them.
With such high praise from a former NBA champion and legend in Durant, it's reassuring that the Wizards are heading in the right direction.
