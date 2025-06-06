Wizards' Alex Sarr Reflects on Impactful Rookie Season
Time flies when you’re having fun. This time last year, the Washington Wizards were hoping to select Alex Sarr in the 2024 NBA Draft.
We are now currently midway into 2025. Sarr will be entering his second season in the NBA soon. It’s good to think about all of the accomplishments he's had thus far.
Sarr felt his rookie season spoke louder than numbers. He also felt his growth as he spoke on how he evolved over the season, saying, "Defensively, I think physicality. Offensively, trying to get to the rim more, more drives. So I think that’s how I developed the most, for sure.”
Head Coach Brian Keefe also spoke on Sarr’s Development, “You’re seeing the growth on a day-to-day basis. You see him becoming more comfortable on offense. We play through him a lot. He’s in the trial spot; he makes good decisions. He’s a good passer. He’s shot the ball better. But he’s also driving the ball to the rim. You’re seeing a little bit of growth. But we’re still learning him.”
In just his first season with the Wizards in the NBA, Sarr made his presence known as he was able to make an impact both offensively and defensively. He led the team in blocks per game. He was blocking shots all over the court the entire season. With his long frame, he even received the nickname “The Eiffel Tower.”
Sarr was a force offensively, too. His game evolved as the season went on. His three-point shot became more lethal. He is a rookie who made over 100 three-point shots for the entire season. With his size, he was able to open up things in a triple-threat format because he played a major role on the block. He either was going to get a dunk, layup, or a free throw, as he was able to draw fouls all season.
