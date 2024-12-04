Inside The Wizards

Wizards Bit by Injury Bug

The Washington Wizards have suffered a handful of injuries.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards lost their 15th consecutive game at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers by 31 points on Tuesday night on the road, but they also lost several players to injury.

In the first half, rookie forward Kyshawn George and veteran wing Corey Kispert both sprained their left ankles, forcing them to miss the rest of the game. Then, in the second half, veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon exited with a sore right knee.

Having three in-game injuries is extremely rare and forced Wizards coach Brian Keefe to act quickly. One player who saw extended action due to the injuries was rookie point guard Bub Carrington.

“It's always just like next man up and especially when in a unique situation like this where they all happen in the game,” Carrington said postgame. “You don't have no time to adjust like oh man, it’s literally go in. So next man up. We got a lot of guys here that are itching to play, itching to show what they can do so I'm glad that they were able to do that.”

Carrington led the team with 36 minutes off the bench as he scored 13 points while grabbing seven rebounds.

With Carrington contributing, perhaps he can light a spark with his teammates to show that he is capable of stepping in and being a reliable teammate. Carrington won't be able to cover all three of these big injuries, so it will take a committee to withstand the trouble that the team has gone through.

Carrington and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow as they return home to the Capital One Arena to take on Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News