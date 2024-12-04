Wizards Bit by Injury Bug
The Washington Wizards lost their 15th consecutive game at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers by 31 points on Tuesday night on the road, but they also lost several players to injury.
In the first half, rookie forward Kyshawn George and veteran wing Corey Kispert both sprained their left ankles, forcing them to miss the rest of the game. Then, in the second half, veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon exited with a sore right knee.
Having three in-game injuries is extremely rare and forced Wizards coach Brian Keefe to act quickly. One player who saw extended action due to the injuries was rookie point guard Bub Carrington.
“It's always just like next man up and especially when in a unique situation like this where they all happen in the game,” Carrington said postgame. “You don't have no time to adjust like oh man, it’s literally go in. So next man up. We got a lot of guys here that are itching to play, itching to show what they can do so I'm glad that they were able to do that.”
Carrington led the team with 36 minutes off the bench as he scored 13 points while grabbing seven rebounds.
With Carrington contributing, perhaps he can light a spark with his teammates to show that he is capable of stepping in and being a reliable teammate. Carrington won't be able to cover all three of these big injuries, so it will take a committee to withstand the trouble that the team has gone through.
Carrington and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow as they return home to the Capital One Arena to take on Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!