Inside The Wizards

Wizards' Bradley Beal Contract Among Worst in Sports

Bradley Beal's contract with the Washington Wizards hasn't aged well.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards have handed out many contracts over the years, and while some have worked out, others have not.

Former Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal was the face of the franchise in the summer of 2022 with the John Wall era completely behind the team.

The Wizards, facing a conundrum, felt propelled to give Beal a five-year deal worth $251 million with a full no-trade clause.

Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon listed Beal's bad deal among the worst in pro sports for the decade.

"Extending a max contract offer is dangerous enough. Doing so while attaching a no-trade clause is inviting a disaster," Kenyon writes.

"Unfortunately for the Washington Wizards, a five-year, $251 million pact for Bradley Beal turned sour quickly. Fortunately for the Wiz, they managed to unload him on the Phoenix Suns—who, as of this writing, aren't not looking to trade away the veteran guard.

"Beal has averaged about 18 points in his time with Phoenix, a number far below expectations for someone making $50 million annually.

"Whatever the future holds for Beal—and wherever that may be—this albatross of a contract runs through the 2026-27 season."

Other NBA deals on the list included Ben Simmons, Paul George and Jamal Murray.

Thankfully for the Wizards, they were able to pass the problem onto the Suns, who are in a cloud of uncertainty with little to no flexibility for roster moves and nearly all of their future draft picks in other places around the league.

And now with the trade deadline approaching next week, Beal may find himself waiving his no-trade clause for the second time as the Suns look to retool without him.

The Wizards and the rest of the league are counting down the days until the NBA Trade Deadline, which is set for Thursday, Feb. 6.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News