Wizards' Bradley Beal Contract Among Worst in Sports
The Washington Wizards have handed out many contracts over the years, and while some have worked out, others have not.
Former Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal was the face of the franchise in the summer of 2022 with the John Wall era completely behind the team.
The Wizards, facing a conundrum, felt propelled to give Beal a five-year deal worth $251 million with a full no-trade clause.
Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon listed Beal's bad deal among the worst in pro sports for the decade.
"Extending a max contract offer is dangerous enough. Doing so while attaching a no-trade clause is inviting a disaster," Kenyon writes.
"Unfortunately for the Washington Wizards, a five-year, $251 million pact for Bradley Beal turned sour quickly. Fortunately for the Wiz, they managed to unload him on the Phoenix Suns—who, as of this writing, aren't not looking to trade away the veteran guard.
"Beal has averaged about 18 points in his time with Phoenix, a number far below expectations for someone making $50 million annually.
"Whatever the future holds for Beal—and wherever that may be—this albatross of a contract runs through the 2026-27 season."
Other NBA deals on the list included Ben Simmons, Paul George and Jamal Murray.
Thankfully for the Wizards, they were able to pass the problem onto the Suns, who are in a cloud of uncertainty with little to no flexibility for roster moves and nearly all of their future draft picks in other places around the league.
And now with the trade deadline approaching next week, Beal may find himself waiving his no-trade clause for the second time as the Suns look to retool without him.
The Wizards and the rest of the league are counting down the days until the NBA Trade Deadline, which is set for Thursday, Feb. 6.
