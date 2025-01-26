Wizards Prioritizing Future Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Washington Wizards are expected to be making moves soon with the trade deadline approaching in the next two weeks.
There aren't any "slam dunks" to be traded or veterans that will be guaranteed to stick around. It all depends on what offers come in for Wizards for their top veteran players.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes thinks that the team will trade a veteran or two going into the deadline on Feb. 6.
"Veterans like Malcolm Brogdon and Jonas Valančiūnas have value for plenty of teams around the league, but they're playing a particularly important role for the Washington Wizards. They're basically role models, sages and tone-setters for one of the least experienced cores around," Hughes wrote.
"The Wizards need to field offers on them, Kyle Kuzma, Corey Kispert and anyone else over the age of 25. However, they shouldn't execute many age-based fire sales unless they're absolutely sure the youth corps is in a good place."
The reason behind trading some of these veterans would be to keep the focus on the younger players on the roster, helping them grow with more reps and opportunities.
"Second-year wing Bilal Coulibaly is younger than plenty of this season's rookies. Recent draftees Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George are in the infancy of their careers. Even head coach Brian Keefe is short on experience," Hughes wrote.
"Veteran influences matter, especially as losses mount, bad habits form and culture crystallizes. If the market doesn't yield obviously worthwhile return packages, and if it's not clear the young pieces on the roster are ready to take the training wheels off, Washington might need to consider hanging onto a few of its elder statesmen."
The Wizards are back in action tomorrow against the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.
