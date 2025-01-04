Inside The Wizards

Wizards Coach Emphasizes Defensive Improvements

The Washington Wizards hope to play better on defense.

Dec 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards had coach Brian Keefe yells to his team from the bench against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are in the early parts of the process towards building an identity for themselves.

If it was up to head coach Brian Keefe, the Wizards would be primarily a defensive-minded team.

“It starts with our defensive end,” Keefe said. “I thought our defense, that's the stuff that carries. You're not always going to make shots. Getting ourselves organized on offense, playing with pace and then making the right play, those are the things that are going to carry us going forward."

The Wizards once had the league's worst defense, but they have improved over the last few weeks to get out of the basement. Now. they sit at No. 27 in defensive rating behind the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz.

On offense, it's hard to control which shots go in and sometimes teams just have poor shooting nights. However, a good chunk of defense is effort and strategy that is in the team's control, so the Wizards should look to take advantage of that as much as possible.

Contending teams can have good offenses, but they have to have a top-tier defense in order to be considered as one of the best teams in the league.

The Wizards are working towards that, but it can take a little bit of time to accomplish that goal. As the Wizards go through the motions, they can work towards building that defense that will help them become a better team in the long run.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they head back to the nation's capital for a rematch with Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

