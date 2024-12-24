Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie Has No Fear

The Washington Wizards are excited about their fearless rookie.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
While Washington Wizards rookie Bub Carrington saw his night come to an end with a lower leg injury, he impressed for his team in their loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Carrington drew the start and played 29 minutes for the Wizards in the 123-105 loss.

While he was out there, Carrington had the tall task of guarding Thunder star and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the No. 14 overall pick out of Pittsburgh was ready and willing to take on the mission.

“The one thing we can always say this about Bub — he has no fear of anything," Wizards head coach Brian Keefe said postgame. "He is going to go out and compete no matter who he's lacing him up against. That's what we love about him. Some good stuff he did some good learning moments. You're not going to stop these guys from always scoring, but you try to make it tough and I thought he can played his tail off tonight.”

Every team in the NBA needs a player like Carrington to set the tone and embrace physicality. The ability to do that for the Wizards helps keep them in games like it did against the Thunder. Without him, the Wizards don't have as much of that competitive edge, and it could knock them out of games much sooner if he doesn't bring it on that end of the floor.

However, Carrington is also consistent and he does bring that fire to the floor regardless of the situation.

Carrington will now nurse his injury in hopes of being able to play in the team's next game on Thursday when they take on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

Published
