Inside The Wizards

Wizards PG Leads Rookies in Key Stat

The Washington Wizards are giving their rookie the green light.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 18, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards traded back into the lottery during the 2024 NBA Draft to acquire Pitt point guard Bub Carrington in hopes that he would emerge as the next franchise floor general.

So far this season, Carrington has acted as such, starting in 13 of the team's first 14 games of the year.

Rookie Wire editor Cody Taylor ranked the top 10 rookies and placed Carrington at No. 7 on his list.

"Bub Carrington has been one of the few bright spots of late for the Wizards, who have dropped a league-high nine straight games. He leads the class in assists and is one of six rookies to register a double-double this season after tallying 10 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals on Nov. 8. He is hopeful to change the culture of the Wizards, though, if the past two weeks have proven anything, the 19-year-old can't do it all by himself," Taylor writes.

The rookies that ranked higher than Carrington were Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies), Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs), Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies), Dalton Knecht (Los Angeles Lakers) and Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers).

As the leader in assists among rookies, Carrington is setting his teammates up for success, which is important when playing alongside other young players that need the ball in their hands to create.

Carrington has looked good for the Wizards so far, and at just 19 years old, he has so much more room for growth. That alone should excite the Wizards as Carrington develops this season and beyond.

Carrington and the Wizards are set to play their next game tomorrow against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News