Wizards PG Leads Rookies in Key Stat
The Washington Wizards traded back into the lottery during the 2024 NBA Draft to acquire Pitt point guard Bub Carrington in hopes that he would emerge as the next franchise floor general.
So far this season, Carrington has acted as such, starting in 13 of the team's first 14 games of the year.
Rookie Wire editor Cody Taylor ranked the top 10 rookies and placed Carrington at No. 7 on his list.
"Bub Carrington has been one of the few bright spots of late for the Wizards, who have dropped a league-high nine straight games. He leads the class in assists and is one of six rookies to register a double-double this season after tallying 10 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals on Nov. 8. He is hopeful to change the culture of the Wizards, though, if the past two weeks have proven anything, the 19-year-old can't do it all by himself," Taylor writes.
The rookies that ranked higher than Carrington were Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies), Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs), Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies), Dalton Knecht (Los Angeles Lakers) and Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers).
As the leader in assists among rookies, Carrington is setting his teammates up for success, which is important when playing alongside other young players that need the ball in their hands to create.
Carrington has looked good for the Wizards so far, and at just 19 years old, he has so much more room for growth. That alone should excite the Wizards as Carrington develops this season and beyond.
Carrington and the Wizards are set to play their next game tomorrow against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
