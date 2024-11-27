Inside The Wizards

Wizards Can Snap Two Streaks vs. Clippers

The Washington Wizards hope to get some monkeys off their back against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

History would suggest that the Washington Wizards won't beat the Los Angeles Clippers tonight when the two teams square off at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards, who hold the league's worst record at 2-14, have dropped their first 12 games in the month of November. The losing streak has become one of the worst in franchise history and teams are beginning to see them fall further and further down in the Eastern Conference standings.

The 12-game losing streak is tied for the fifth-longest in franchise history and third-longest since the team adopted the Wizards moniker in 1997.

The longest losing streaks in franchise history are set at 16 games, one of which came in the 2009-10 season and the other that happened last year from Jan. 31 until Mar. 8.

The team is also looking to snap a losing streak of sorts that has spanned the course of three seasons. The Wizards have lost 20 consecutive games with zero days of rest, much like they do tonight against the Clippers after having played the Chicago Bulls last night at home.

The last time the Wizards won on the second night of a back-to-back was in Feb. 2023 when the team was led by the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal. They lost their final five games of such nature that season, along with 13 games in 2023-24. Then, the team has lost their first two games without rest this year.

So, the odds are stacked against the Wizards as they welcome the Clippers, but records are meant to be broken, and these streaks will eventually end. The question is whether that game comes tonight or if it is kicked down the road a little bit further.

Tipoff between the Clippers and Wizards is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News