Wizards Can Snap Two Streaks vs. Clippers
History would suggest that the Washington Wizards won't beat the Los Angeles Clippers tonight when the two teams square off at Capital One Arena.
The Wizards, who hold the league's worst record at 2-14, have dropped their first 12 games in the month of November. The losing streak has become one of the worst in franchise history and teams are beginning to see them fall further and further down in the Eastern Conference standings.
The 12-game losing streak is tied for the fifth-longest in franchise history and third-longest since the team adopted the Wizards moniker in 1997.
The longest losing streaks in franchise history are set at 16 games, one of which came in the 2009-10 season and the other that happened last year from Jan. 31 until Mar. 8.
The team is also looking to snap a losing streak of sorts that has spanned the course of three seasons. The Wizards have lost 20 consecutive games with zero days of rest, much like they do tonight against the Clippers after having played the Chicago Bulls last night at home.
The last time the Wizards won on the second night of a back-to-back was in Feb. 2023 when the team was led by the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal. They lost their final five games of such nature that season, along with 13 games in 2023-24. Then, the team has lost their first two games without rest this year.
So, the odds are stacked against the Wizards as they welcome the Clippers, but records are meant to be broken, and these streaks will eventually end. The question is whether that game comes tonight or if it is kicked down the road a little bit further.
Tipoff between the Clippers and Wizards is set for 7 p.m. ET.
