Wizards vs. Bulls Preview: Windy Win on Horizon?
The Washington Wizards will face off against the Chicago Bulls for the second time in the calendar year tonight, this time in the Windy City.
The Wizards beat the Bulls on New Year's Day in the nation's capital to give them their sixth win of the season, but they have lost all four of their games since.
Meanwhile, the Bulls found some hope after falling to the Wizards, defeating the New York Knicks and Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs, but fell in their last game against the Indiana Pacers.
If the Wizards want to get back on track tonight and find a way to beat the Bulls, they will hopefully get a little healthier. The team was down seven players in its last game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, but there's hope for at least a few of their fallen to get back on their feet tonight in order to try and get lucky No. 7 in the win column.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Wizards vs. Bulls Information
- Date, Location: Friday, January 10 - United Center, Chicago, IL
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Bulls Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
- SG Jordan Poole (QUESTIONABLE - hip)
- PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
- C Alex Sarr (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
- SF Johnny Davis (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
- PF Tristan Vukcevic (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
- PG Malcolm Brogdon (QUESTIONABLE - foot)
Chicago Bulls
- SF Torrey Craig (QUESTIONABLE - lower leg)
- SG Ayo Dosunmu (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
Wizards vs. Bulls Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Alex Sarr
- C Jonas Valanciunas
Chicago Bulls
- PG Josh Giddey
- SG Coby White
- SF Zach LaVine
- PF Patrick Williams
- C Nikola Vucevic
