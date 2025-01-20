Wizards Join Worst Starts in NBA History
The Washington Wizards are halfway through the NBA season, and after 41 games, the team has just six wins to its name.
The pace is just one win less than a year before, and it is one of the worst first halves of a season in NBA history.
Only 18 teams in NBA history have won just six of its first 41 games in a season, and the Wizards have now joined that unfortunate list.
Wins are hard to come by for the Wizards, who continue to push for progress and development rather than victories, and the team has grown a lot over the course of the last 41 games, even if it hasn't resulted in a desirable outcome.
Part of the Wizards' 35 losses included a 16-game losing streak that spanned throughout the entirety of November and bled into December. The team is also currently on a 10-game losing streak of its own.
There have been bright spots throughout the start of the season, as Jordan Poole has looked more comfortable in his second year with the team. The Wizards have also seen signs of potential from second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly, along with rookies Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George.
The abundance of losing will put the Wizards in a good position to be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which could award them Duke forward Cooper Flagg.
The addition of Flagg to the roster may make all of the pain of this losing go away one day because it will put the franchise on a trajectory towards becoming a contender once again. Even if the Wizards strike out on Flagg, there are other consolation prizes that will have the potential to make this losing worth it someday soon.
