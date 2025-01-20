Inside The Wizards

Wizards Join Worst Starts in NBA History

The Washington Wizards haven't enjoyed a good first half of their season.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 19, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are halfway through the NBA season, and after 41 games, the team has just six wins to its name.

The pace is just one win less than a year before, and it is one of the worst first halves of a season in NBA history.

Only 18 teams in NBA history have won just six of its first 41 games in a season, and the Wizards have now joined that unfortunate list.

Wins are hard to come by for the Wizards, who continue to push for progress and development rather than victories, and the team has grown a lot over the course of the last 41 games, even if it hasn't resulted in a desirable outcome.

Part of the Wizards' 35 losses included a 16-game losing streak that spanned throughout the entirety of November and bled into December. The team is also currently on a 10-game losing streak of its own.

There have been bright spots throughout the start of the season, as Jordan Poole has looked more comfortable in his second year with the team. The Wizards have also seen signs of potential from second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly, along with rookies Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George.

The abundance of losing will put the Wizards in a good position to be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which could award them Duke forward Cooper Flagg.

The addition of Flagg to the roster may make all of the pain of this losing go away one day because it will put the franchise on a trajectory towards becoming a contender once again. Even if the Wizards strike out on Flagg, there are other consolation prizes that will have the potential to make this losing worth it someday soon.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News