Inside The Wizards

Wizards Have Massive Shooting Problem

The Washington Wizards need to shoot through their slumps.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards don't win very often, and because of that, they don't score a lot either.

However, their 6-35 record for the first half of the season and their current 10-game losing streak may not tell the whole story of how bad things truly are for the Wizards offense.

NBA.com writer John Schuhmann pulled out some statistics that explained how poorly the Wizards have been shooting the ball.

"Kyle Kuzma continues to struggle, with his true shooting percentage of 48.8% being the lowest mark of his career by a wide margin and ranking 180th among 185 players with at least 250 field goal attempts, with Kyshawn George (184th), Alex Sarr (179th), Bilal Coulibaly (173rd) and Bub Carrington (166th) also in the bottom 20," Schuhmann writes.

"The good news is that Kuzma was 11-for-12 from the free throw line over the Wizards’ two losses over the weekend, having shot just 10-for-27 (37%) from the stripe over his previous 10 games."

The rookies are expected to shoot poorly. An adjustment from any other league to the NBA happens, and the Wizards have been given the opportunity to play through their struggles since they are a rebuilding team.

However, rebuilding teams have players like Kuzma to ensure that the whole team doesn't struggle, and he hasn't been fulfilling his role. Kuzma has been in this slump due to his injuries and lack of consistent playing time in the Wizards lineup.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Wizards hope to have Kuzma playing better so that his stock can grow and the team can get a decent amount of value in exchange for his services.

Kuzma and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News