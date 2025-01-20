Wizards Have Massive Shooting Problem
The Washington Wizards don't win very often, and because of that, they don't score a lot either.
However, their 6-35 record for the first half of the season and their current 10-game losing streak may not tell the whole story of how bad things truly are for the Wizards offense.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann pulled out some statistics that explained how poorly the Wizards have been shooting the ball.
"Kyle Kuzma continues to struggle, with his true shooting percentage of 48.8% being the lowest mark of his career by a wide margin and ranking 180th among 185 players with at least 250 field goal attempts, with Kyshawn George (184th), Alex Sarr (179th), Bilal Coulibaly (173rd) and Bub Carrington (166th) also in the bottom 20," Schuhmann writes.
"The good news is that Kuzma was 11-for-12 from the free throw line over the Wizards’ two losses over the weekend, having shot just 10-for-27 (37%) from the stripe over his previous 10 games."
The rookies are expected to shoot poorly. An adjustment from any other league to the NBA happens, and the Wizards have been given the opportunity to play through their struggles since they are a rebuilding team.
However, rebuilding teams have players like Kuzma to ensure that the whole team doesn't struggle, and he hasn't been fulfilling his role. Kuzma has been in this slump due to his injuries and lack of consistent playing time in the Wizards lineup.
With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Wizards hope to have Kuzma playing better so that his stock can grow and the team can get a decent amount of value in exchange for his services.
Kuzma and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.
