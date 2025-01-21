Inside The Wizards

Preview: LeBron James Welcomes Wizards to LA

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Washington Wizards.

Apr 3, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) passes the ball as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are continuing their six-game road trip out west as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at Crypto.com Arena.

The Wizards began their west coast tour over the weekend, losing in northern California to the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings to extend their losing streak to 10 games. It marks the second time this season where the Wizards lost double-digit games in multiple stretches during the season. Washington lost 16 games from the beginning of November to mid-December.

In order to snap the losing streak tonight, they will have to go through LeBron James and the Lakers, who are 22-18 through 40 games. The Lakers lost their most recent matchup to the Los Angeles Clippers, so they are coming into the game looking to bounce back in a big way.

They are looking at the Wizards as prey hoping to be able to get right back in the win column.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Wizards vs. Lakers Information

  • Date, Location: Tuesday, January 21, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Lakers Injury Report

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
  • PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
  • PF Tristan Vukcevic (OUT - ankle)
  • PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)

Los Angeles Lakers

  • C Christian Wood (OUT - knee)
  • PF Anthony Davis (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
  • PG Jalen Hood-Schifino (OUT - hamstring)
  • PF LeBron James (QUESTIONABLE - injury management)
  • PF Jarred Vanderbilt (OUT - foot)

Wizards vs. Lakers Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Kyle Kuzma
  • C Alex Sarr

Los Angeles Lakers

  • PG Max Christie
  • SG Austin Reaves
  • SF Rui Hachimura
  • PF LeBron James
  • C Anthony Davis

