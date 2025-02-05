Wizards Trade Jonas Valanciunas to Kings
The Washington Wizards are parting ways with Jonas Valanciunas just before the trade deadline.
According to ESPN Insider Shams Charania, the Wizards are sending Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for a package headlined by Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks.
Valanciunas had been on the trade block virtually ever since he signed his three-year contract with the team over the offseason with the knowledge that the Wizards could very well trade him down the line.
When he became officially trade-eligible on Dec. 15, teams had been calling the Wizards to inquire about his availability.
For a team like the Kings in need of trying something as they sit in danger of missing the Play-In Tournament, acquiring Valanciunas is going to help them tremendously.
As for the Wizards, they take on Cissoko, whom Sacramento acquired as part of the three-team deal that sent De'Aaron Fox the San Antonio Spurs and Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls to the Kings.
The two second-rounders Washington received are Sacramento's own in the 2028 and 2029 drafts, per The Athletic's David Aldridge. The move came on the same day that the Wizards sent Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks for a haul including Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson.
