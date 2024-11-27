Wizards Facing Tough Clippers Team
The Washington Wizards are recovering after their league-worst 12th consecutive loss against the Chicago Bulls, but they have to shift gears quickly as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the second night of a back-to-back.
The Wizards are once again an underdog, and veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon isn't overlooking the Clippers as they come into town.
“We got the Clippers like we got some of the best players in the world on that team so um there are no easy games,” Brogdon said. “There are no nights off in this league. You got to pick yourself up. It's really you against you out here you know you got a team, of course you got support, you got family but at the end of the day it's about you performing up to the level that you know you can play at.”
As a rebuilding team, the Wizards are more focused on building good habits within themselves rather than thinking about what the opponent is doing. That doesn't mean the Wizards don't prepare for opponents, but their preparation is more centered around how they can get better.
Facing the Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back could be a good test for the Wizards. The Clippers still have yet to see Kawhi Leonard make his debut this season, but they still have a strong, veteran team led by future Hall-of-Fame point guard James Harden.
Harden sets the tone while center Ivica Zubac, guard Norman Powell and Derrick Jones Jr. complement him.
If the Wizards can bring their A-game and find a way to beat the Clippers, it could give them the spark they need to boost morale and get things back on track.
Tipoff between the Clippers and Wizards is set for 7 p.m. ET.
