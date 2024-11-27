Inside The Wizards

Wizards Facing Tough Clippers Team

The Washington Wizards face a challenge with the Los Angeles Clippers in town.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland (5) defends Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland (5) defends Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are recovering after their league-worst 12th consecutive loss against the Chicago Bulls, but they have to shift gears quickly as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the second night of a back-to-back.

The Wizards are once again an underdog, and veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon isn't overlooking the Clippers as they come into town.

“We got the Clippers like we got some of the best players in the world on that team so um there are no easy games,” Brogdon said. “There are no nights off in this league. You got to pick yourself up. It's really you against you out here you know you got a team, of course you got support, you got family but at the end of the day it's about you performing up to the level that you know you can play at.”

As a rebuilding team, the Wizards are more focused on building good habits within themselves rather than thinking about what the opponent is doing. That doesn't mean the Wizards don't prepare for opponents, but their preparation is more centered around how they can get better.

Facing the Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back could be a good test for the Wizards. The Clippers still have yet to see Kawhi Leonard make his debut this season, but they still have a strong, veteran team led by future Hall-of-Fame point guard James Harden.

Harden sets the tone while center Ivica Zubac, guard Norman Powell and Derrick Jones Jr. complement him.

If the Wizards can bring their A-game and find a way to beat the Clippers, it could give them the spark they need to boost morale and get things back on track.

Tipoff between the Clippers and Wizards is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News