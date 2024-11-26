Wizards Remain Last in Power Rankings

Inside The Wizards

The Washington Wizards have lost 11 straight games.

Nov 24, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have lost 11 consecutive games, giving them the worst record in the NBA.

They also have the lowest placement in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's latest power rankings.

"The Wizards were competitive with the Celtics for about 45 minutes on Friday, but their losing streak is at 11 games," Schuhmann writes. "The Wizards are the only team that hasn’t played a rest-disadvantage game, and their first is Wednesday, when they complete a home back-to-back with a visit from the Clippers. They have a 20-game losing streak in the second games of back-to-backs, with the last win having come (behind a big game from Kristaps Porzingis) in February of 2023."

Not only are the Wizards losing games, but they haven't been particularly close in them either.

"Only three of the Wizards’ 13 losses have been within five points in the last five minutes and in none of those three games did they have a clutch offensive possession, because every time they got within five, the other team scored. Overall (including a clutch win over the Hawks), they’ve allowed 21 points on 14 clutch defensive possessions," Schuhmann writes.

The other teams in the bottom five alongside the Wizards are the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

To see the Wizards in last place in the power rankings one month into the season isn't much of a surprise. The Wizards are a young, rebuilding team with a lot of pieces that need time to develop. It make take an entire season, or even longer, to get those players up to speed, but as long as Washington sees a little bit of progress after each game, the team is moving in the right direction.

The Wizards return to the floor tonight for their NBA Cup game against the Chicago Bulls at home.

