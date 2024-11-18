Inside The Wizards

Wizards Get Saddiq Bey Injury Update

Saddiq Bey is recovering from a torn ACL for the Washington Wizards.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 8, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (41) shoots for three as Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are getting healthier as veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon made his return after recovering from thumb surgery.

This only leaves Saddiq Bey as the lone person on the injury report, as he works towards improving from his torn ACL.

Bey, 25, tore his ACL in March, leaving his timetable for a return up in the air. But Brogdon shared with reporters that Bey is healing very quickly.

“We definitely built a bond, a strong rapport,” Brogdon said. “He's working man. He's actually progressing fast, so we're gonna have to slow him down because he's doing really well.”

If an ACL tear takes 9-12 months to heal, that would likely mean the middle of December is the earliest possible return for him.

With four years of NBA experience under his belt, Bey could also be another veteran that the Wizards rely on.

“He’s competitive, he's smart. I think he can be reserved, he can be quiet to a lot of people but me and him are very open. We talk a lot. He really knows the game and loves to hoop, so he's going to help this team a lot when he comes back,” Brogdon said.

The Wizards could use Bey either as a valuable veteran on the court to help the younger players or as a trade piece. Bey signed a three-year contract with the Wizards back in the offseason, but if he generates some trade interest before the Feb. 6 deadline, Washington may look to see what offers he could fetch to help the future.

Either way, the Wizards will get some value out of Bey to help the team in the long run.

Bey and the Wizards are back in action on Friday when they host the defending champion Boston Celtics in the NBA Cup.

