Wizards Projected to Land BYU PG
The Washington Wizards are sinking to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, so the team should begin to look at the top prospects going into the 2025 NBA Draft.
While the draft's top prospects are headlined by Duke freshman Cooper Flagg, only one team can take him with the likely No. 1 pick. If the Wizards don't land that top selection, they will have to settle for someone else.
Luckily for the Wizards, this draft class is loaded with talent, especially at the top of the order. In NBA Draft On SI's recent mock draft, they sent BYU point guard Egor Demin to the Wizards with the No. 2 overall pick.
“Demin is still developing his 3-point shot, but is making progress," NBA Draft On SI writes. "The more he’s able to knock down those looks, the more his mid-range and driving game will open up. It will also allow him to be more effective off-ball, further enhancing his versatility.”
Demin, who turns 19 in March, is a freshman at BYU who appeared with Real Madrid last season. Demin is originally from Moscow, which makes him one of the more unknown top prospects, but he continues to climb up draft boards thanks to his 6-9 frame mixed with his point guard abilities.
With big point guards and ball handlers taking over the league, Demin fits the mold for the ideal prospect for the Wizards. He can play point guard, small forward, power forward, or wherever else the Wizards need him. As a team with a lot of question marks moving forward, Demin is a safe pick due to his ability to line up at multiple positions and his talent in creating for himself and other teammates.
So far this season, Demin is averaging 17.3 points and 7.7 assists while knocking down 50 percent of his 3-point attempts.
