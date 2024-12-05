Inside The Wizards

Wizards Have Long Injury Report vs. Mavericks

The Washington Wizards will be down a few players against the Dallas Mavericks.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) dribbles the ball up the court during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) dribbles the ball up the court during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are losers of 15 straight games, but they also have a lot of entries on the most recent injury report going into tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Here's a look at who may or may not be playing tonight against the Mavs:

The Wizards will miss Saddiq Bey, who has yet to make his season and team debut as a result of undergoing surgery for a torn ACL. The same can be said for second-year center Tristan Vukcevic, who is on a two-way contract. He has also been dealing with a knee injury all season long.

Kyle Kuzma will miss his third consecutive game with a rib injury he suffered in last week's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Also out for the Wizards are forwards Corey Kispert and Kyshawn George, both of whom sprained their ankles in the team's most recent loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The status is still up in the air for veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon and forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. Brogdon is dealing with knee soreness while Baldwin has a bum ankle.

Tipoff for tonight's game against the Mavericks is set for 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News