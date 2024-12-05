Wizards Have Long Injury Report vs. Mavericks
The Washington Wizards are losers of 15 straight games, but they also have a lot of entries on the most recent injury report going into tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Here's a look at who may or may not be playing tonight against the Mavs:
The Wizards will miss Saddiq Bey, who has yet to make his season and team debut as a result of undergoing surgery for a torn ACL. The same can be said for second-year center Tristan Vukcevic, who is on a two-way contract. He has also been dealing with a knee injury all season long.
Kyle Kuzma will miss his third consecutive game with a rib injury he suffered in last week's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Also out for the Wizards are forwards Corey Kispert and Kyshawn George, both of whom sprained their ankles in the team's most recent loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The status is still up in the air for veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon and forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. Brogdon is dealing with knee soreness while Baldwin has a bum ankle.
Tipoff for tonight's game against the Mavericks is set for 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena.
