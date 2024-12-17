Inside The Wizards

Wizards Have Optimism Amidst Poor Start

The Washington Wizards have numbers that prove that their start isn't as bad as it looks.

Dec 15, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) shoots the ball as Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
There's no sugarcoating the fact that the Washington Wizards have the league's worst record at 3-21, but there's reason to believe why the team may be better than its record suggests.

NBA.com's John Schuhmann understandably placed the Wizards at the bottom of his weekly power rankings, but there's reason to be okay about Washington's start to the season.

"The Wizards got the Cavs and Celtics for their two extra games and actually brought their season-long point differential down, losing the two games by a total of just 24 points," Schuhmann writes.

"The Wizards’ point differential (minus-15.8 points per game) is still the worst in NBA history, but only three of their 24 games have come against the other 10 teams that currently have losing records.
They’ve lost all three of those games (by 12 points or more), but they’ll play the shorthanded Hornets twice (at home) in the next two weeks, with the first meeting on Thursday."

The Wizards have played some stiff competition as of late, but they have played some of the best teams in the league better than some of their rivals.

"The Wizards have actually had the league’s best defense vs. Boston, having allowed just 110.3 points per 100 possessions over three meetings. The defensive numbers weren’t too bad in Cleveland (or in their win against Denver the week before), and the Wizards have climbed out of the basement on that end of the floor," Schuhmann writes.

If the Wizards can keep the momentum going against the other teams on their schedule, they should be able to squeak out a few wins here and there.

The Wizards return to the court on Thursday when they take on the division rival Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

