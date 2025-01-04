Wizards Have 'Pep In Their Step'

Inside The Wizards

The Washington Wizards are playing with a little more energy.

Dec 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) dunks the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) and Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) look on in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have been playing better basketball as of late, and while their approach hasn't changed much since the beginning of the season, their attitude certainly has.

Wins to the Wizards feel like gold, so when they get one, they want to chase after another one with intention.

Wizards rookie point guard Bub Carrington explained how the team has adapted as the season rolls along.

“I would say we just have a pep in our step,” Carrington said. “As cliche as it might sound, our energy is just a lot different when we look like that team and lately it's been resulting in a few wins and that's the plan moving forward.”

The Wizards aren't putting their primary focus into wins and losses this season, but coming off a 16-game losing streak earlier in the season made the team hungrier for wins later down the line.

This mindset helped build the setup for which the team currently has, but the team has grown a lot through the trials and tribulations that took place earlier in the year.

The next step for the Wizards is being able to build that energy even if things aren't going their way. It's something that is more challenging for younger teams like the Wizards, but they are responsible for curating that on their own.

If the Wizards are able to figure that out on their own, they will be able to bounce back quicker from losses, and that should lead to more wins down the line.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET inside the Smoothie King Center. The game can be watched locally on Monumental Sports Network or streamed on NBA League Pass.

