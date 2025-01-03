Wizards Guard to Miss Pelicans Game
The Washington Wizards are in the Big Easy tonight to take on the New Orleans Pelicans, but they will be playing without one of their key players.
The Wizards released their injury report, which had usual suspects Saddiq Bey and Marvin Bagley III out with knee injuries, but there was an added entry on the list with second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly, who is out with a non-Covid illness.
Coulibaly played just under nine minutes in the team's last game against the Chicago Bulls before exiting the game. His illness has extended to the point where he remains out for the team.
Coulibaly, 20, is averaging 12.8 points per game so far this season while shooting just under 30 percent from distance. He's also averaging 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the Wizards.
Coulibaly is beginning to emerge as a key piece for the Wizards moving forward, so the team hopes that this setback won't keep him out of the lineup for too much longer.
The Wizards are set to tip off against the Pelicans tonight at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on Monumental Sports Network locally or streamed on NBA League Pass.
