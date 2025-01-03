Inside The Wizards

Wizards Guard to Miss Pelicans Game

The Washington Wizards won't have an important player against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are in the Big Easy tonight to take on the New Orleans Pelicans, but they will be playing without one of their key players.

The Wizards released their injury report, which had usual suspects Saddiq Bey and Marvin Bagley III out with knee injuries, but there was an added entry on the list with second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly, who is out with a non-Covid illness.

Coulibaly played just under nine minutes in the team's last game against the Chicago Bulls before exiting the game. His illness has extended to the point where he remains out for the team.

Coulibaly, 20, is averaging 12.8 points per game so far this season while shooting just under 30 percent from distance. He's also averaging 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the Wizards.

Coulibaly is beginning to emerge as a key piece for the Wizards moving forward, so the team hopes that this setback won't keep him out of the lineup for too much longer.

The Wizards are set to tip off against the Pelicans tonight at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on Monumental Sports Network locally or streamed on NBA League Pass.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News