Wizards Trending Upwards After Bulls Win
The Washington Wizards have won three of their last seven games after winning the same amount of contests in the first 24 matchups of the season.
The latest victory came on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls, and the team is beginning to move in the right direction.
Wizards guard Jordan Poole explained why the team has enjoyed success as of late.
“It’s just been a focus over the last couple weeks, so we've been trending in the right direction. We're just playing the right way, getting guys involved but guys are open just using ball movement to get easy shots. We're just continuing to learn and grow as a team and coaches kind of really been focusing on that and I think we're starting to show that in our play,” Poole said.
The upward trajectory has been due to an easier schedule, but also shows that they have learned from the lessons they have gathered over the first chunk of the season. The 16-game losing streak has helped shape the Wizards into who they are today, and that has helped as the season continues to progress.
The more the Wizards win and improve, the more confidence they end up having.
“We put in the work for this to look like this team,” Carrington said. “It’s something we expect of ourselves so just to see it, it's obviously a great feeling.”
Add in the fact that the team is continuing to learn how to play with one another and that is also something that is going to get better over time.
Patience is necessary and that doesn't mean setbacks won't happen, but the Wizards are letting the process roll along, and it is starting to work.
The Wizards are back in action tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
