Five Questions Ahead of Wizards vs. Pelicans

The Washington Wizards are facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 14, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) knocks the ball away from New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) out of bounds during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 14, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) knocks the ball away from New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) out of bounds during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are playing their next two games against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The first of those two games plays out tonight in New Orleans, so in preparation for the game, we spoke with New Orleans Pelicans On SI writer Terry Kimble to learn more about the team.

The Pelicans haven’t had the best start to the season. Other than injuries, what has led to their plummet in the standings?

Injuries have definitely been a contributing factor to the team's horrid start, but this team still suffers from the same issues from last season when they were healthy...executing in clutch situations. Last year, the Pelicans were near the bottom of the league in clutch rating with a -12.1 rating. This season, New Orleans is just 2-9 in games decided by 5 points or less. Regardless of who is on the floor, you have to execute in key situations to win in this league. 

What’s one thing people should know about the Pelicans that can’t be found in a box score?

Despite the team's record this season, they still compete really hard. They are not tanking in these games, but they don't execute well. No greater example of that can be seen than Pelicans rookie center Yves Missi, who has been nothing short of a revelation this year for the team. The former Baylor center leads all rookies in double-doubles, total rebounds, offensive rebounds, and blocked shots. He plays every possession like it's his last and for the most part the Pelicans give good effort on a nightly basis. 

What should the Pelicans look for with the trade deadline coming up?

Obviously, the major focus should be getting a deal done for Brandon Ingram, who will be an unresticted free agent next summer. The two sides failed to agree on an extension this summer, with Ingram reportedly wanted around $50 million per season. New Orleans is currently slightly over the luxury tax and have not paid the tax in their franchise history. All signs point to a split between the former all-star and New Orleans, so the priority for the Pelicans should be to collect assets to build around Zion Williamson for the future.

If the Pelicans win this game, what would be the reason why?

They have to slow down Jordan Poole, who has been on a tear shooting recently. He has five straight games of 25+ points and 5+ three-pointers. Also, the Pelicans must control the glass. They are ranked 23rd in league in rebounding and many of their lost games comes down to them giving up crucial offensive rebounds and second-chance points. I expect Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas to be extra aggressive in this game against his former team in New Orleans.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Friday's game will be somewhat emotional since it will be the first home game since the senseless attacks in New Orleans on New Year's. There should be a lot of energy in the building which will also coincide with the return of guard Jose Alvarado, who is the team's energizer off the bench. I expect a supportive crowd and an extra boost from Alvarado could give the Pelicans a nice home edge to eek out a close win Friday night.

Jeremy Brener
