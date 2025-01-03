Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie Receives NBA Honor

The Washington Wizards have a rookie stepping up to the plate.

Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) shoots over New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards rookie Alex Sarr is celebrating after a strong showing during the month of December.

Due to his efforts, the NBA has awarded Sarr with the title of Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.

"In December, Sarr led all rookies in points (13.8), three-pointers (2.2), and blocks (1.7) per game, while also leading all Eastern Conference rookies in rebounds per game (6.3). Sarr shot .455 from three, the best percentage of any rookie with at least 40 three-point attempts in December," a press release read.

Sarr is the first Wizards rookie to be given the honor since January 2013 when Bradley Beal won it.

Sarr joins Beal, John Wall, Brendan Haywood, Courtney Alexander, Juwan Howard and Jeff Ruland as the players in franchise history that have won the award.

Sarr had a rough start to his career after a subpar showing at the Las Vegas Summer League, but since then he has put in the work necessary to become a key piece of the Wizards rotation right at the beginning of his career.

Sarr and the Wizards are back in action tonight as they visit the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

