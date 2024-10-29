Wizards Hit Rock Bottom in Latest Rankings
The Washington Wizards haven't started the season off the way they had hoped.
While they were given a tough draw by playing the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers as their first two games, their performance hasn't actually been stellar.
That's why NBA.com writer John Schuhmann has listed Wizards as the No. 30 team in his power rankings for the second straight week.
"The Wizards have played two of the four teams that are 3-0, and this is the first time in 31 years (since 1993) that they’ve begun their season with two double-digit losses," Schuhmann writes. "The last time the Wizards were in Atlanta was one of the three times last season that the Hawks scored less than a point per possession. The two teams play a home-and-home set before the Wizards head to Mexico City to face the Heat."
The teams in the bottom five alongside the Wizards are the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers, all of whom are projected to be some of the worst teams in the NBA this season.
This isn't much of a surprise for the Wizards considering the fact that they came into the season with the idea that they were going to rebuild. A lot of the rotations are centered around the four first-round picks taken from the last two drafts: Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George.
All of them have shown blips of promise so far this season, so that alone should have the Wizards excited even with the subpar start to the year.
If the Wizards can keep playing the best that they can and focus on themselves, the wins will eventually come, and they can use those to start building a foundation that they can work with moving forward.
