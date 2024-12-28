Wizards' Jordan Poole Breaks Down Game-Winning Shot
Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole is no stranger to coming in clutch, and he came in at the right time again when the team needed him most against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.
Down a point with mere seconds to go, Poole took the ball in his hands with Josh Green defending him, stepped back behind the 3-point line and nailed the shot when it mattered most, giving the Wizards the lead for good.
Poole spoke about the game-winning shot after the game.
“I knew the entire time I was going to be aggressive and try to get up a look,” Poole said. “I practice those every day and I've always felt like I've been the one man for the moment and I make big shots all the time. Credit to the coaching staff for putting the ball in my hands. Shout out to my teammates for finding me as well.”
The play also impressed head coach Brian Keefe.
“We get the one with Jordan you know try to get him in space, make a read. He felt like had the shot. He took it. Great shot," Keefe said.
Moments like these are exactly why the Wizards traded for Poole during the 2023 offseason. He had moments like that in college at Michigan, hitting a game-winner in the NCAA Tournament, and he showed glimpses of what he could do in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors. However, the platform he had next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson didn't highlight all of what he can do.
While he stumbled to start his Wizards tenure, Poole is growing into his role with the team, and it's one he could have for a long time if he continues to make shots like this game-winning bucket.
