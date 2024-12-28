Inside The Wizards

Wizards' Jordan Poole Breaks Down Game-Winning Shot

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole played hero in the team's latest win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) makes a go-ahead three point field goal over Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) in the final seconds in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) makes a go-ahead three point field goal over Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) in the final seconds in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole is no stranger to coming in clutch, and he came in at the right time again when the team needed him most against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

Down a point with mere seconds to go, Poole took the ball in his hands with Josh Green defending him, stepped back behind the 3-point line and nailed the shot when it mattered most, giving the Wizards the lead for good.

Poole spoke about the game-winning shot after the game.

“I knew the entire time I was going to be aggressive and try to get up a look,” Poole said. “I practice those every day and I've always felt like I've been the one man for the moment and I make big shots all the time. Credit to the coaching staff for putting the ball in my hands. Shout out to my teammates for finding me as well.”

The play also impressed head coach Brian Keefe.

“We get the one with Jordan you know try to get him in space, make a read. He felt like had the shot. He took it. Great shot," Keefe said.

Moments like these are exactly why the Wizards traded for Poole during the 2023 offseason. He had moments like that in college at Michigan, hitting a game-winner in the NCAA Tournament, and he showed glimpses of what he could do in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors. However, the platform he had next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson didn't highlight all of what he can do.

While he stumbled to start his Wizards tenure, Poole is growing into his role with the team, and it's one he could have for a long time if he continues to make shots like this game-winning bucket.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News