Wizards Reveal Long Injury Report vs. Rockets
The Washington Wizards are getting ready to host the Houston Rockets tonight at home, but a few players won't be making an appearance.
The team announced that Saddiq Bey (torn ACL), Marvin Bagley III (knee sprain), Tristan Vukcevic (ankle sprain) and Malcolm Brogdon (foot pain) are already out for tonight's contest.
Jordan Poole (hip contusion), Bub Carrington (ankle soreness), and Bilal Coulibaly (non-Covid illness) are all questionable for the game.
Poole had a two-game absence with the hip injury but returned for two games before heading back to the sideline, suggesting that there might be a longer recovery process laid out for him in regards to the injury.
As for Coulibaly, he has missed the last two games with his sickness after playing just nine minutes in the team's game last Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. It's rare for debilitating illnesses to last this long, but the fact that he is still on the injury report is cause for concern.
Carrington is the newest entry on the list with an ankle injury. The Wizards may choose to play it safe, but with Brogdon out and the potential of Poole staying down, the rookie from Pitt may try to play through the pain.
