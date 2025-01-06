Inside The Wizards

Wizards Guard Explains Loss vs. Pelicans

The Washington Wizards lost their second straight game to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jared Butler (4) shoots the ball as New Orleans Pelicans guard Brandon Boston (11) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards went back-and-forth with the New Orleans Pelicans all night long in hopes of coming back and pulling out a win, but it wasn't in the cards in their 110-98 loss on Sunday night inside Capital One Arena.

The Pelicans led by 15 points at halftime, putting the Wizards in a difficult hole to pull out of, but they managed to keep the game competitive throughout. Ultimately, a win wasn't in the cards.

“I think at the end of the day they made some shots at some crucial moments where I felt like we were just right there, cut it from nine or eight or from 10 to 12, they would hit a big shot. And I think that was super deflating," Wizards guard Jared Butler said postgame.

The Pelicans were hitting their shots at the right times, but that is something that Wizards head coach Brian Keefe doesn't hang onto very much.

"We fought them, we just didn't [get] some offensive rebounds," Keefe said. "Threes went their direction, but we're trending we're doing stuff that's positive in the right direction sometimes you have these games. We move forward.”

While the outcome wasn't what they desired, the Wizards' effort was still very much in the right place. They played without two starters in Jordan Poole (hip contusion) and Bilal Coulibaly (non-Covid illness), so their job was already a challenge to begin with.

That being said, the Wizards season isn't defined by the wins and losses, but rather the development of the foundation of the roster. If they can continue to focus on running their race, they will accomplish their goals.

The Wizards return to the court tomorrow night when they take on the Houston Rockets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

