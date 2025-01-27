Inside The Wizards

Wizards vs. Mavericks Preview: Road Trip Finale

The Washington Wizards visit the Dallas Mavericks for the final contest of a six-game road trip.

Dec 5, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are playing in the final matchup of their six-game road trip as they take on the Dallas Mavericks tonight at the American Airlines Center.

The Wizards have lost 13 consecutive games dating back to New Year's Day, and the closest they have come to winning any of these contests is six points.

Tonight, another opportunity comes against a Mavericks team that has dealt with injuries more than any team in the NBA almost.

Luka Doncic has been out since Christmas, but his supporting cast is also beginning to fall by the wayside. The Mavs will be down five other players tonight, giving them a thin rotation.

However, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are still available, and both of them should give challenges to the Wizards all night long.

The Mavs beat the Wizards by 36 points in the first meeting between the two teams back in December, so Washington hopes to do better this time around.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Wizards vs. Mavericks Information

  • Date, Location: Monday, January 27, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Mavericks Injury Report

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
  • PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
  • PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)

Dallas Mavericks

  • PG Luka Doncic (OUT - calf)
  • PF Maxi Kleber (OUT - foot)
  • C Dereck Lively II (OUT - ankle)
  • PG Dante Exum (OUT - wrist)
  • SF Naji Marshall (OUT - illness)
  • C Dwight Powell (OUT - hip)

Wizards vs. Mavericks Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Kyle Kuzma
  • C Alex Sarr

Dallas Mavericks

  • PG Kyrie Irving
  • SG Spencer Dinwiddie
  • SF Klay Thompson
  • PF P.J. Washington
  • C Daniel Gafford

Published
